-
Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn is most known for writing more than 100 symphonies in the 18th century. However, Haydn also wrote 175 compositions…
-
Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn is most known for writing more than 100 symphonies in the 18th century. However, Haydn also wrote 175 compositions…
-
The biennial North Carolina HIP (Historically Informed Performance) Music Festival hosted by Mallarmé Chamber Players is back this year with expanded…
-
The biennial North Carolina HIP (Historically Informed Performance) Music Festival hosted by Mallarmé Chamber Players is back this year with expanded…
-
Bassist Paul Sharpe and Cellist Brooks Whitehouse are a bestselling cello-bass duo who developed a new genre of music that puts string instruments in a…
-
Bassist Paul Sharpe and Cellist Brooks Whitehouse are a bestselling cello-bass duo who developed a new genre of music that puts string instruments in a…