The State of Things

Questions Around The Death Of A North Carolina Prisoner

Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, NC.

    

On March 12, 2014, Michael Anthony Kerr, an inmate at the Alexander Correctional Institution, died from dehydration en route to a hospital in Raleigh.

The treatment of Mr. Kerr in days leading up to his death have led to many questions as well as investigations by the US Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer investigative reporter Joe Neff about the death and treatment of Mr. Kerr and the questions surrounding the case. 

More details about this case can be found in Joe Neff's article (here). 

Joe Neff, Michael Anthony Kerr, US Attorney, State Bureau of Investigation, Prison, Mental Health, Mental Illness
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
