Questions Around The Death Of A North Carolina Prisoner

On March 12, 2014, Michael Anthony Kerr, an inmate at the Alexander Correctional Institution, died from dehydration en route to a hospital in Raleigh.

The treatment of Mr. Kerr in days leading up to his death have led to many questions as well as investigations by the US Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer investigative reporter Joe Neff about the death and treatment of Mr. Kerr and the questions surrounding the case.

