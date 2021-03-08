-
Long-term solitary confinement is a cruel, inhumane and degrading form of punishment, according to a new report from The University of North Carolina…
On March 12, 2014, Michael Anthony Kerr, an inmate at the Alexander Correctional Institution, died from dehydration en route to a hospital in Raleigh.The…
