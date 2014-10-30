Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Fracking In North Carolina

Fracking
Wikipedia
/

    

Earlier this year, a new law lifted the ban on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, in North Carolina.  Legislators said fracking permits could be issued as early as this coming spring. The process, which extracts natural gas from deep within the earth, is a controversial one.

Opponents say allowing fracking here could cause air and water pollution and adversely affect vulnerable populations. Advocates say fracking could bring economic prosperity and jobs to the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks with a panel of experts about fracking:

  • Vikram Rao is executive director of Research Triangle Energy Consortium and former chief technology officer at Halliburton. He chairs the state’s Mining and Energy Commission.
  • Hope Taylor is executive director of Clean Water for North Carolina, a group that is part of a network of organizations opposed to fracking.
  • Kathleen Gray is the director of the Environmental Resource Program and a lecturer at the Institute for the Environment at UNC-Chapel Hill.
  • Ted Feitshans is an attorney and professor in Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University.

Today's program was produced in conjunction with Leadership Triangle and recorded in front of a live audience.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFracking North CarolinaFracking
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio