Doing Time On The Outside

Anyone familiar with the American criminal justice system has likely heard the expression, “When a person gets sentenced to prison, the whole family serves the time.”

But what does that mean? What are the challenges relatives of the incarcerated face? And what assistance do family members receive? Host Frank Stasio talks Bessie Elmore, founder of Straight Talk support group for families of individuals in prison; Melissa Radcliff, executive director of Our Children’s Place, an organization that promotes community awareness of the effects of incarceration on children; and Megan Comfort, senior research sociologist at RTI International and author of Doing Time Together: Love and Family in the Shadow of the Prison.

Straight Talk Support Group is having a fundraiser and movie screening tonight at the Durham Marriott Convention Center. You can find more info about the event here.