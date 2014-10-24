Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Doing Time On The Outside

When a family member is sentenced to time in prison, they who family can feel like they are "doing time."
http://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/D/bo5485741.html
/

Anyone familiar with the American criminal justice system has likely heard the expression, “When a person gets sentenced to prison, the whole family serves the time.” 

But what does that mean? What are the challenges relatives of the incarcerated face? And what assistance do family members receive? Host Frank Stasio talks Bessie Elmore, founder of Straight Talk support group for families of individuals in prison; Melissa Radcliff, executive director of Our Children’s Place, an organization that promotes community awareness of the effects of incarceration on children; and Megan Comfort, senior research sociologist at RTI International and author of Doing Time Together: Love and Family in the Shadow of the Prison.  

Straight Talk Support Group is having a fundraiser and movie screening tonight at the Durham Marriott Convention Center. You can find more info about the event here.

Tags

The State of ThingsPrisonFamilyOur Children's PlaceStraight Talk Support GroupBessie ElmorePrisonersDurham County SchoolsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio