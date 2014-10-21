For indigenous tribes in Kenya, land is everything.

Credit Ami Vitale / An elephant pauses for a drink outside Sarara Camp in the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy. Community-level conservancies under the Northern Rangelands Trust help fight poaching across 11,000 square miles of the region, in part by investing ecotourism revenues in local development projects.

The land is where their cattle graze, where children play and where crops grow. But the market for ivory and the poaching of wildlife puts all of that at risk. Poaching doesn't just kill endangered animals, it also threatens the livelihood and lives of the people who live where elephants and rhinos range. It fuels corruption and hinders tourism, one of the region’s most profitable revenue streams. Host Frank Stasio talks with The Nature Conservancy's Africa field director, Charles Oluchina, about community run conservancies and the threats poaching bring to the region.

You can also read Charles Oluchina's article about The Price of Poaching (here).