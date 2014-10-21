The Price Of Poaching
1 of 3
Corporal Simon Irungu and a platoon of armed guards at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya watch over four of the last seven northern white rhinos in existence.
Ami Vitale
2 of 3
Orphaned baby southern white rhinos.
Ami Vitale
3 of 3
A southern white rhino munches acacia at Lewa Conservancy. While not as badly endangered as other subspecies, these rhinos are also hunted for their horns, which are used in traditional medicine and carvings in Asia and the Middle East.
Ami Vitale
For indigenous tribes in Kenya, land is everything.
The land is where their cattle graze, where children play and where crops grow. But the market for ivory and the poaching of wildlife puts all of that at risk. Poaching doesn't just kill endangered animals, it also threatens the livelihood and lives of the people who live where elephants and rhinos range. It fuels corruption and hinders tourism, one of the region’s most profitable revenue streams. Host Frank Stasio talks with The Nature Conservancy's Africa field director, Charles Oluchina, about community run conservancies and the threats poaching bring to the region.
