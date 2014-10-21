Bringing The World Home To You

The Price Of Poaching

Corporal Simon Irungu and a platoon of armed guards at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya watch over four of the last seven northern white rhinos in existence.
Ami Vitale
Orphaned baby southern white rhinos.
Ami Vitale
A southern white rhino munches acacia at Lewa Conservancy. While not as badly endangered as other subspecies, these rhinos are also hunted for their horns, which are used in traditional medicine and carvings in Asia and the Middle East.
Ami Vitale

For indigenous tribes in Kenya, land is everything. 

An elephant pauses for a drink outside Sarara Camp in the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy. Community-level conservancies under the Northern Rangelands Trust help fight poaching across 11,000 square miles of the region, in part by investing ecotourism revenu
Credit Ami Vitale
An elephant pauses for a drink outside Sarara Camp in the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy. Community-level conservancies under the Northern Rangelands Trust help fight poaching across 11,000 square miles of the region, in part by investing ecotourism revenues in local development projects.

The land is where their cattle graze, where children play and where crops grow. But the market for ivory and the poaching of wildlife puts all of that at risk. Poaching doesn't just kill endangered animals, it also threatens the livelihood and lives of the people who live where elephants and rhinos range. It fuels corruption and hinders tourism, one of the region’s most profitable revenue streams. Host Frank Stasio talks with The Nature Conservancy's Africa field director, Charles Oluchina, about community run conservancies and the threats poaching bring to the region.

You can also read Charles Oluchina's article about The Price of Poaching (here).

