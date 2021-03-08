-
Kenya's elephant population has more than doubled since the 1980s, and one national park is currently having a 'baby boom' thanks to a relief from drought and a drop in poaching.
Five of the African elephants at the North Carolina Zoo have formed a herd, according to zoo officials.This comes after staffers spent months studying the…
For indigenous tribes in Kenya, land is everything. The land is where their cattle graze, where children play and where crops grow. But the market for…
