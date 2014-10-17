Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Ebola: Examining The Narrative Of Epidemics

It started with a whisper. 

The initial reports of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa came out as news releases on June 3, 2014, and there was not much response on the international stage.

The report from the World Health Organization declared the outbreak one of the deadliest ever, but it did not dominate the headlines until the disease jumped to American soil.

Now, everyone is talking about ebola and the fear is spreading.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi about his recent piece, If news media had covered Ebola sooner, could latest outbreak have been contained? 

They also speak with Duke professor and author of Contagious: Cultures, Carriers and the Outbreak Narrative,Priscilla Wald, about the headlines and perspectives on the spread of dangerous diseases. 

The State of ThingsEbolaHealthDiseaseInfectious Disease
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
