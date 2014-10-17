Ebola: Examining The Narrative Of Epidemics

It started with a whisper.

The initial reports of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa came out as news releases on June 3, 2014, and there was not much response on the international stage.

The report from the World Health Organization declared the outbreak one of the deadliest ever, but it did not dominate the headlines until the disease jumped to American soil.

Now, everyone is talking about ebola and the fear is spreading.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi about his recent piece, If news media had covered Ebola sooner, could latest outbreak have been contained?

They also speak with Duke professor and author of Contagious: Cultures, Carriers and the Outbreak Narrative,Priscilla Wald, about the headlines and perspectives on the spread of dangerous diseases.