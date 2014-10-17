A Chapel Hill Utility Player

Nick Vandenberg is a man of many talents.

In the early 2000’s Nick ventured from his home in the Mid-Ohio Valley out to L.A. in hopes of writing scores for films, and guess what? It happened.

He worked wrote music for indie flicks that have made their way to the Sundance Movie Festival and has even had his music featured on Nickelodeon. But, now the multi-instrumentalist is based in Chapel Hill and he’s working on his second album of folk/roots music.

Host Frank Stasio chats with singer/songwriter Nick Vandenberg about his music and his upcoming album The Sweet By and By Bye-Bye.

Nick's new album can be found on his website in coming days, but until then you can preview some new tracks (here).

If you'd like to see Nick perform live you can see him performing at Steel String Craft Brewery in Carrboro this Sunday 4:00 pm.