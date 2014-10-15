The Struggle For Progress

Dr. Howard Fuller has dedicated much of his life’s work to eradicating poverty. His work began in 1965, when he went to Durham to work as a community organizer and helped young African-American students and youth find a voice for themselves in organizations aimed toward ending poverty.

He worked with organizations to create community cleanup initiatives, pressured slumlords to keep up their properties and pressured city hall to provide more services in needy communities. He shifted some of his focus to education issues and a trying to provide better opportunities for children from low-income backgrounds. Host Frank Stasio talk with Dr. Howard Fuller about his new memoir No Struggle No Progress (Marquette University Press/2014) and his lifelong battle against poverty.