The State of Things

The Struggle For Progress

Sitting on the steps with a child soon after I arrived in Durham to work as a community organizer for Operation Breakthrough.
http://howardfuller.org/photos
/

Dr. Howard Fuller has dedicated much of his life’s work to eradicating poverty. His work began in 1965, when he went to Durham to work as a community organizer and helped young African-American students and youth find a voice for themselves in organizations aimed toward ending poverty. 

He worked with organizations to create community cleanup initiatives, pressured slumlords to keep up their properties and pressured city hall to provide more services in needy communities. He shifted some of his focus to education issues and a trying to provide better opportunities for children from low-income backgrounds. Host Frank Stasiotalk with Dr. Howard Fuller about his new memoir No Struggle No Progress (Marquette University Press/2014) and his lifelong battle against poverty. 

American PovertyPovertyHoward FullerEducationCivil RightsLow-income Housing
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
