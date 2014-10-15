The State Of Things Issues Table: Healthcare

Healthcare and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) continue to be a topic of discussion on the North Carolina campaign trails.

Incumbent Senator Kay Hagan and challenger Thom Tillis have exchanged jabs about where they stand, but how is the ACA affecting North Carolinians? Host Frank Stasio discusses readmission fines with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn , what happens to the people who can afford insurance from healthcare.gov with Dr. Tara Lewis and enrollment through the healthcare.gov the second time around with Fayetteville Observer reporter Paige Rentz .