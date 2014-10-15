Bringing The World Home To You

The State Of Things Issues Table: Healthcare

Kay Hagan and Thom Tillis shake hands after the debate at UNC-TV Wednesday night.
Mike Oniffrey / UNC-TV
  Healthcare and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) continue to be a topic of discussion on the North Carolina campaign trails. 

Incumbent Senator Kay Hagan and challenger Thom Tillis have exchanged jabs about where they stand, but how is the ACA affecting North Carolinians? Host Frank Stasio discusses readmission fines with Triangle Business Journal reporter JasondeBruyn, what happens to the people who can afford insurance from healthcare.gov with Dr. Tara Lewis and enrollment through the healthcare.gov the second time around with Fayetteville Observer reporter Paige Rentz.

The State of Things
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
