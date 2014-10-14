Tobe: An African-American Children's Book Ahead Of Its Time

First published in 1939 by UNC Press, the picture book Tobe was a rare children's story featuring an African-American protagonist.

The book follows a boy who works hard on his family farm. The story uses the real photos of people who lived in an African-American township just outside of Greensboro called Goshen.

The book gave a historical glimpse into African-American communities in North Carolina, but left open questions about what happened to these families in the decades to come.

Host Frank Stasio talks with UNC-Greensboro history professor Benjamin Filene who uncovered the stories behind the subjects of Tobe. He also speaks with Phyllis Powell, a woman whose family lived in Goshen.