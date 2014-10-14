Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

North Carolina's Sixth District Congressional Race

With three weeks left before Election Day, candidates for North Carolina's 6th House district are making their final pushes.

Republican Mark Walker and Democrat Laura Fjeld have agreed to two debates in the next two weeks. The winner will fill the seat vacated by Congressman Howard Coble who represented the district for nearly 30 years.

Meanwhile, some faculty and staff at UNC-Greensboro are questioning the judgment of administrators after three employees were fired and arrested on charges of falsifying time sheets for freelance work.

Host Frank Stasio gets an update on those stories from Greensboro News and Record reporters Susan Ladd and Margaret Moffett.

