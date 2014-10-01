Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Don’t Make Me Angry. You Wouldn’t Like Me When I’m Angry

Photo of Dr. Jeffrey Brantley
spiritualityandhealth.duke.edu
/

Everyone gets mad sometimes, but learning to control anger is a challenge for many people. 

Author and Duke University psychiatry and behavioral sciences professor Jeffrey Brantley outlines specific steps to manage one’s temper in his new book, Calming Your Angry Mind (New Harbinger Publications/2014).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brantley about how mindfulness and compassion can free people from problems of anger.

Comic book character Bruce Banner (David Banner on the TV show) gained abilities from his anger, but even he wasn't too satisfied with losing control. Wonder if he ever tried meditation? 

Well wonder no more! Turns out in Marvel's 2008 The Incredible Hulk Bruce does some yoga and meditation to help deal with the anger. 

Tags

The State of ThingsJeffrey BrantleyAngerRageHealthPsychiatryTherapyCalmPeaceLifestyleMindfulnessThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio