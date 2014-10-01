Don’t Make Me Angry. You Wouldn’t Like Me When I’m Angry

Everyone gets mad sometimes, but learning to control anger is a challenge for many people.

Author and Duke University psychiatry and behavioral sciences professor Jeffrey Brantley outlines specific steps to manage one’s temper in his new book, Calming Your Angry Mind (New Harbinger Publications/2014).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brantley about how mindfulness and compassion can free people from problems of anger.

Comic book character Bruce Banner (David Banner on the TV show) gained abilities from his anger, but even he wasn't too satisfied with losing control. Wonder if he ever tried meditation?