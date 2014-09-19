Bringing The World Home To You

Assessing The State Ethics Commission

Steph Guinan
/
Carolina Public Press

The State Ethics Commission is a small group of officials that has the large task of looking out for public corruption. 

Commissioners investigate everything from public officials’ investments to possible conflicts of interest in state government. But a 2012 report gave North Carolina a “C” when it comes to ethics enforcement. 

It turns out the board is limited in its resources. And of the hundreds of ethics complaints it has received, commissioners are not allowed to talk about any of them.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carolina Public Press investigative reporter Jon Elliston about the strengths and weaknesses of the State Ethics Commission.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
