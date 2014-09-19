Assessing The State Ethics Commission

The State Ethics Commission is a small group of officials that has the large task of looking out for public corruption.

Commissioners investigate everything from public officials’ investments to possible conflicts of interest in state government. But a 2012 report gave North Carolina a “C” when it comes to ethics enforcement.

It turns out the board is limited in its resources. And of the hundreds of ethics complaints it has received, commissioners are not allowed to talk about any of them.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carolina Public Press investigative reporter Jon Elliston about the strengths and weaknesses of the State Ethics Commission.