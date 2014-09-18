Wilderness In The Urban Jungle

Honking horns, slamming doors and congested streets: these are the sounds and sites of a bustling city.

But urban areas are not without wildlife as well. The Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association protects 340 acres and cares for four nature preserves within the Durham city limits. And, for the first time ever, the group will host a nature tour that spotlights the wildlife living within preserves. Visitors will see beavers, reptiles, birds of prey and other animals in close proximity to some of the city's residential areas.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association executive director Chris Dreps and Duke University ecologist and environmental professor Nicolette Cagle about the furry and feathered inhabitants of cities.

The Ellerbe Creek Nature Tour is September 20th from 1 p.m. to 5p.m. and is free to the public. There will be bird call demonstrations, group led tours of the preserves' ecosystems and a few animals on display. For more information visit the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association's website.