Climate Change Threatens North Carolina’s Birds

Climate change will likely alter the migratory routes and habitats of more than half of the birds in North America, according to a new study published by the National Audubon Society.

Audubon scientists examined three decades of data and records collected by the society and the U.S. Geological Survey to examine the fate of 588 bird species.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the Audubon North Carolina’s executive director Heather Hahn about the report and what it means for North Carolina’s birds.

Look at range maps for three North Carolina birds that the National Audubon Society thinks are in danger: The American Oystercatcher, The Brown-headed Nuthatch, and the Golden-winged Warbler.

