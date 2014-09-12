Delta Rae Plays Farm Aid

Delta Rae has made it back home to North Carolina.

After almost two straight years of touring, including performances at Lollapalooza and VooDoo Fest, Delta Rae returns home to lend their talents to the farmers of America. The band plays this weekend in the 28th annual Farm Aid, a event by the nonprofit organization whose mission is to keep family farmers on their land.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Durham-based band Delta Rae about touring, sharing the stage with rock-n-roll legends and the 2014 Farm Aid. Delta Rae is Brittany Holljes and Liz Hopkins on vocals and hand percussion, Eric Holljes on vocals and keyboard, Ian Holljes on vocals and guitar, Mike McKee on cajon, trash can and bass drum and Grant Emerson on bass.