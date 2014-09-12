Bringing The World Home To You

Delta Rae Plays Farm Aid

Durham band Delta Rae is lending a hand to the nation's farmers and playing Farm Aid in Raleigh tomorrow.
Delta Rae has made it back home to North Carolina.

After almost two straight years of touring, including performances at Lollapalooza and VooDoo Fest, Delta Rae returns home to lend their talents to the farmers of America. The band plays this weekend in the 28th annual Farm Aid, a event by the nonprofit organization whose mission is to keep family farmers on their land. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Durham-based band Delta Rae about touring, sharing the stage with rock-n-roll legends and the 2014 Farm Aid. Delta Rae is Brittany Holljes and Liz Hopkins on vocals and hand percussion, Eric Holljes on vocals and keyboard, Ian Holljes on vocals and guitar, Mike McKee on cajon, trash can and bass drum and Grant Emerson on bass.

Delta RaeFarm AidFolk MusicMusicDurham
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
