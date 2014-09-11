Local Scholars Say “Take A Deep Breath” on ISIS

President Obama addressed the nation with a four-part plan to expand the military campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, better known as the Islamic State or ISIS.

The plan includes American airstrikes in Syria and the deployment of 475 more military advisers to Iraq. In a recent piece for IslamiCommentary, ” Take a Deep Breath and Build a Coalition to Confront ISIS,” Duke scholars David Schanzer and Lt. Col. Tim Nichols argue that the nation should step back from engagement and assess the likelihood of an attack on American soil. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Duke public policy professor Lt. Col. Tim Nichols about the Islamic State and the American response.