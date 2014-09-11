Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Local Scholars Say “Take A Deep Breath” on ISIS

Lt. Col. Tim Nichols
Sanford Public Policy
/

  

President Obama addressed the nation with a four-part plan to expand the military campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, better known as the Islamic State or ISIS.

The plan includes American airstrikes in Syria and the deployment of 475 more military advisers to Iraq. In a recent piece for IslamiCommentary, ” Take a Deep Breath and Build a Coalition to Confront ISIS,” Duke scholars David Schanzer and Lt. Col. Tim Nichols argue that the nation should step back from engagement and assess the likelihood of an attack on American soil. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Duke public policy professor Lt. Col. Tim Nichols about the Islamic State and the American response.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsIslamic StateISISBarack ObamaDuke UniversitySanford School of Public Policy
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio