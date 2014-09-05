Diane Rehm In 'Surviving Grace'

Alzheimer’s disease is still a poorly understood illness, not only in the way it develops, but also how it affects caregivers.

It is now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, but advocates say Alzheimer’s research does not get the time or money it needs.

So, the play “Surviving Grace,” is trying to fill that gap. It’s a bittersweet comedy that follows a TV producer whose mother’s memory is slowly fading, and it has been touring around the country, raising funds and awareness.

A cast of local celebrities will be reading from the play tonight at 7 p.m. in the North Carolina Museum of History. The actors include Gov. Pat McCrory, TV star Loni Anderson, and public radio’s own Diane Rehm.

Rehm has been the host of her own show on WAMU for 35 years. She has also been awarded with several journalism and cultural honors, including the Peabody Award and the National Humanities Award

Host Frank Stasio talks with Diane Rehm about "Surviving Grace" and her career as a talk show host.