SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Diane Rehm In 'Surviving Grace'

Diane Rehm
Glogau Photography

Alzheimer’s disease is still a poorly understood illness, not only in the way it develops, but also how it affects caregivers. 

It is now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, but advocates say Alzheimer’s research does not get the time or money it needs.

So, the play “Surviving Grace,” is trying to fill that gap. It’s a bittersweet comedy that follows a TV producer whose mother’s memory is slowly fading, and it has been touring around the country, raising funds and awareness. 

A cast of local celebrities will be reading from the play tonight at 7 p.m. in the North Carolina Museum of History. The actors include Gov. Pat McCrory, TV star Loni Anderson, and public radio’s own Diane Rehm.

Rehm has been the host of her own show on WAMU for 35 years. She has also been awarded with several journalism and cultural honors, including the Peabody Award and the National Humanities Award

Host Frank Stasio talks with Diane Rehm about "Surviving Grace" and her career as a talk show host. 

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
