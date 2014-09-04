Breaking Down The NC Senatorial Debate

Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan squared off with her Republican challenger, North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis in their first senatorial debate last night.

The race is essentially neck and neck with two months left before midterm elections. Tillis attempted to tie Hagan to an unpopular president, while Hagan tried to associate Tillis with an unpopular legislature.

And with nearly $15 million in spending from outside groups, the race is already one of the most expensive in the country.