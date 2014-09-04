Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Breaking Down The NC Senatorial Debate

Thom Tillis and Kay Hagan
NC General Assembly/US Senate
/

Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan squared off with her Republican challenger, North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis in their first senatorial debate last night.

The race is essentially neck and neck with two months left before midterm elections. Tillis attempted to tie Hagan to an unpopular president, while Hagan tried to associate Tillis with an unpopular legislature. 

And with nearly $15 million in spending from outside groups, the race is already one of the most expensive in the country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College, and Christian Lundberg, a communications professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, who specializes in debate and public speaking.

The State of ThingsDebateHouse Speaker Thom TillisU.S. Senator Kay HaganThe State of Things
