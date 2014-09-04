Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

An Investigative Report Documents Cheaters Costing North Carolina Hundreds of Millions of Dollars

Photo of corner of Trust and Belief from News and Observer's Contracted to Cheat series.
TRAVIS LONG — tlong@newsobserver.com
/

A yearlong investigative report by The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer documents that North Carolina has lost nearly a half-billion dollars each year uncollected state and federal tax revenue from the misclassification of workers. 

The series looks into construction companies willing to break rules at the expense of businesses owners, workers and taxpayers. Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer Investigative Reporter Mandy Locke and McClatchy Newspapers' Immigration and Labor Reporter Franco Ordoñez about how companies are taking advantage of governmental oversight.

Watch a Teaser for the Series here:

Tags

The State of ThingsTaxesBusiness TaxesFederal GovernmentGovernmentStimulus PackageState GovernmentNews & ObserverLabor
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio