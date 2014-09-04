An Investigative Report Documents Cheaters Costing North Carolina Hundreds of Millions of Dollars

A yearlong investigative report by The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer documents that North Carolina has lost nearly a half-billion dollars each year uncollected state and federal tax revenue from the misclassification of workers.

The series looks into construction companies willing to break rules at the expense of businesses owners, workers and taxpayers. Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer Investigative Reporter Mandy Locke and McClatchy Newspapers' Immigration and Labor Reporter Franco Ordoñez about how companies are taking advantage of governmental oversight.

Watch a Teaser for the Series here: