Searching For The Man Behind The Myth
Rodney King gained overnight notoriety when videos surfaced of him being violently beaten by Los Angeles police officers.
The incident sparked the 1992 LA Riots and he became both a national symbol for police brutality and a subject of constant media attention and public scrutiny. But when Rodney King was found dead in a swimming pool in 2012, writer and performer Roger Guenveur Smith wanted to take a deeper look at his life and story. Smith created a one-man show that examines the man behind the myth.
Playmakers Repertory Company presents regional premieres of the show beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m. Host Frank Stasio previews the show in studio with actor/solo performer Roger Guenveur Smith.
Here's an excerpt from the show: