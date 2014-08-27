The Battle For Labor Unions In North Carolina

In 2008, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union and Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, NC reached an agreement to end a 16-year fight for better worker conditions.

The deal allowed for employees to form a union. Six years later, employees at Mountaire chicken processing plant in nearby Robeson county are working with the UFCW to do the same. Host Frank Stasio talks with UFCW Local 1208 president Keith Ludlum; Steve Allen, labor economist at North Carolina State University; and Jeff Hirsch, labor law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.