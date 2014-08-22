From Dolly Parton to The Dex Romweber Duo

The Southern Folklife Collection at UNC-Chapel Hill has grown to contain more than half a million items, including sound recordings, moving images, photographs, posters and ephemera.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the archive, and an ongoing three-day festival celebrates the rich collection with lectures, readings and musical performances ranging from Merle Haggard to the DexRomweber Duo.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Steve Weiss, the curator of the Southern Folklife Collection, and the DexRomweber Duo performs live: DexRomweber on guitar and Sara Romweber on drums.