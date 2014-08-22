Durham City Council Considers Police Recommendations

The Durham Police Department has been accused of racial profiling, which led the Human Relations Commission to recommend changes in policy and procedure in May.

Durham's City Manager, Tom Bonfield, presented his proposal to the City Council and a packed crowd of citizens that were eager to hear what he had to say.

Bonfield recommended that Durham Police Department require its officers to complete racial equality training. But, that was just one of the dozens of recommendations from a 131 page report. His suggestions included that police vehicles carry written search consent forms in English and Spanish; he wrote that cameras and microphones should be working during searches at traffic stops and Bonfield wrote that the department should make marijuana arrests a low priority and annually review misdemeanor marijuana arrests for racial bias.

He did not support the recommendation that all officers receive psychiatric evaluations every three years.

