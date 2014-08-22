Bringing The World Home To You

Durham City Council Considers Police Recommendations

Durham City Council hears recommendations from City Manager on how to improve police and community relations (photo of city council).
Jorge Valencia
/

  The Durham Police Department has been accused of racial profiling, which led the Human Relations Commission to recommend changes in policy and procedure in May.

Durham's City Manager, Tom Bonfield, presented his proposal to the City Council and a packed crowd of citizens that were eager to hear what he had to say.

Bonfield recommended that Durham Police Department require its officers to complete racial equality training. But, that was just one of the dozens of recommendations from a 131 page report. His suggestions included that police vehicles carry written search consent forms in English and Spanish; he wrote that cameras and microphones should be working during searches at traffic stops and Bonfield wrote that the department should make marijuana arrests a low priority and annually review misdemeanor marijuana arrests for racial bias.

He did not support the recommendation that all officers receive psychiatric evaluations every three years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about Bonfield's recommendations and the reaction at yesterday's council meeting.

Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
