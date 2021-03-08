-
After a months-long search, the city of Durham is getting closer to choosing its next police chief. The city manager has announced two finalists: Deputy…
Durham is launching a national search for a new chief of police.City Manager Tom Bonfield asked current Chief Jose Lopez to step down after residents and…
The Durham Police Department has been accused of racial profiling, which led the Human Relations Commission to recommend changes in policy and procedure…
