The State of Things

Durham Filmmakers Debut Sci-Fi Film At Gay And Lesbian Film Festival

Scene from "Frequency" (in picture actresses Lisa Gagnon and Meredith Sause).
 People rarely associate gay and lesbian films with the science fiction genre. But a Durham-based production company, KVWorks, created a sci-fi lesbian web series. 

They adapted the two-year series into full length feature film. Frequency debuts at the 2014 North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival in Durham this weekend. Host Frank Stasio talks with writer and director Piper Kessler and producer Monique Velasquez about their work. 

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
