Durham Filmmakers Debut Sci-Fi Film At Gay And Lesbian Film Festival

People rarely associate gay and lesbian films with the science fiction genre. But a Durham-based production company, KVWorks, created a sci-fi lesbian web series.

They adapted the two-year series into full length feature film. Frequency debuts at the 2014 North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival in Durham this weekend. Host Frank Stasio talks with writer and director Piper Kessler and producer Monique Velasquez about their work.