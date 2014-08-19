Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Fast Growing Poverty in North Carolina

A new report from the Brookings Institution ranks four North Carolina cities among the top 15 in the country where poverty is soaring fastest: Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point. 

The recession pushed many North Carolina residents into deeper poverty and hit suburban areas in the state particularly hard. What does an increasing poverty rate mean for the state and how are people on the ground working to respond to the changing face of poverty? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tracey Dorsett, program officer at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation and Michelle Kennedy, executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, a non profit organization that assists homeless individuals.

