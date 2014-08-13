Bringing The World Home To You

A Magical Secret Fragrance Launches Career Success

Cover image for a new novel about a magical elixir that gives women the professional success they desire.

  

Whether or not women can have both professional success and a family is an ongoing national conversation, spurred by high-profile magazine essays, viral blogs and books like Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In.

In her debut novel, Season of the Dragonflies (William Morrow/2014), Sarah Creech joins the conversation with a fictional story about a family of women in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For decades, the Lenore women have been producing a secret fragrance that has magically launched the careers of famous and successful women, but now the unique flowers used in their perfume are dying. It is unclear if either of the young Lenore women is ready to save and inherit the company. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Creech about her debut novel. Creech will be reading from her novel at Park Road Books in Charlotte tomorrow at 7 p.m. and at Malaprops Bookstore in Asheville on Friday at 7 p.m.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
