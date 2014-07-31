Life After Hormones And Blood Sugar Go Beserk

Tim Anderson grew up in north Raleigh as a gay, sugar-obsessed teenager.

At age 15, a month after he started to acknowledge his sexuality, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. His new memoir Sweet Tooth (Lake Union Publishing/2014) interweaves stories about coming of age and coming out; it uses humor and post-punk music references to portray his reluctant struggle to maintain control over his diabetes diagnosis.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to Anderson about his life and writing.