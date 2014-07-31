Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Life After Hormones And Blood Sugar Go Beserk

Cover Image for Sweet Tooth, a memoir about growing up gay in the South and being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes

  

Tim Anderson grew up in north Raleigh as a gay, sugar-obsessed teenager.

At age 15, a month after he started to acknowledge his sexuality, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. His new memoir Sweet Tooth (Lake Union Publishing/2014) interweaves stories about coming of age and coming out; it uses humor and post-punk music references to portray his reluctant struggle to maintain control over his diabetes diagnosis. 

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to Anderson about his life and writing.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMemoirLGBTAmerican SouthDiabetesType 1 diabetesComing Out
