A Danish pharmaceutical company broke ground on its second facility in Johnston County Monday. Novo Nordisk says the $1.8 billion plant will be built next…
Pricking your finger and meticulously checking your blood sugar could no longer be the only way people with diabetes handle the disease. Researches from…
Tim Anderson grew up in north Raleigh as a gay, sugar-obsessed teenager.At age 15, a month after he started to acknowledge his sexuality, he was diagnosed…
A report from Harvard University says one-in-10 North Carolinians has diabetes, and that the disease will cost the state $17 billion per year by…
Several Durham County groups are partnering to fight a high rate of diabetes in adults. The Durham Diabetes Coalition brings together health groups,…
As part of our series "North Carolina Voices: Diagnosing Health Care" we’ve been reporting on the remarkable rise of Type 2 diabetes. That rise is due…
Type-2 diabetes may be the plague of this century. Just 20 years ago, about 30 million people in the world had the disease. Today, it’s more than five…
This week we're focusing on health care and the rise of diabetes in northeastern North Carolina. Yesterday we met Miranda Cofield, a 50 year old woman who…
Today our look at diabetes in eastern North Carolina continues."Good morning, how ya doin? My name is Miranda Cofield. I live in Rich Square, NC and I am…