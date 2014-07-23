Interpreting The Affordable Care Act

Two different interpretations of the Affordable Care Act have raised questions about whether some states can give out subsidies to help people pay for health insurance.

The D.C. Circuit Court ruled yesterday that subsidies are illegal in states that did not set up their own insurance exchanges. North Carolina is one of those states.

Then, hours later, the 4th Circuit Court said they are legal.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke University law professor Neil Siegel about what the rulings mean for North Carolina.