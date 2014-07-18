It's A Beautiful World

Musicians Duncan Webster and Leah Gibson strive to never play the same show twice. The experimental duo, formerly known as Prypyat, recently embraced a new chamber pop sound along with a new name: Beauty World.

The band combines their classical training with a sharper, rock-fueled delivery. They perform at the Raleigh City Plaza at 6pm next Thursday, July 24th.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Webster who plays guitar and Gibson who plays cello and synthesizer, and they perform live.