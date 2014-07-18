Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

It's A Beautiful World

BeautyWorld04_0.jpg
Beauty World
/

  

Musicians Duncan Webster and Leah Gibson strive to never play the same show twice. The experimental duo, formerly known as Prypyat, recently embraced a new chamber pop sound along with a new name: Beauty World.

The band combines their classical training with a sharper, rock-fueled delivery. They perform at the Raleigh City Plaza at 6pm next Thursday, July 24th.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Webster who plays guitar and Gibson who plays cello and synthesizer, and they perform live.

Tags

The State of ThingsRock MusicDowntown Raleigh
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio