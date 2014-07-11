How The World Cup Moves Stock Prices

As the 2014 World Cup draws to a close, all eyes are on Brazil. Historical data shows the effects of this tournament may go far beyond the walls of the stadium.

A research team examined 30 years of results from The World Cup, The European Championship and Copa América. Their work shows stock prices may fall when a nation’s team is defeated.

Host Frank Stasio talks with finance professor Diego Garcia from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill about the findings.