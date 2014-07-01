A Fictional Trilogy Explores Nature's Secrets

Author Jeff VanderMeer dreamed he was walking down a tunnel where words were appearing on the wall.

He awoke before determining where they were coming from, but the dream provided material for a set of three novels called The Southern Reach Trilogy. The works explore “Area X,” a mysterious zone of isolated wilderness closed off to the public for years. Using fantasy, horror, and weird fiction, VanderMeer’s novels explore the irrationality of human beings and human organizations.

VanderMeer will be reading from his series at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and at Malaprops in Asheville on Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks to VanderMeer about the latest book in the series, Authority (FSG Originals/2014), which examines the secret agency responsible for monitoring Area X.