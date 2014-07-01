Bringing The World Home To You

A Fictional Trilogy Explores Nature's Secrets

Cover Image for "Authority," the second book in The Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff Vandermeer

    

Author Jeff VanderMeer dreamed he was walking down a tunnel where words were appearing on the wall.

He awoke before determining where they were coming from, but the dream provided material for a set of three novels called The Southern Reach Trilogy. The works explore “Area X,” a mysterious zone of isolated wilderness closed off to the public for years. Using fantasy, horror, and weird fiction, VanderMeer’s novels explore the irrationality of human beings and human organizations. 

VanderMeer will be reading from his series at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and at Malaprops in Asheville on Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks to VanderMeer about the latest book in the series, Authority (FSG Originals/2014), which examines the secret agency responsible for monitoring Area X.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
