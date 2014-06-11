The U.S. Open Returns To Pinehurst

The U.S. Open is back in Pinehurst, North Carolina for the third time in the last 15 years.

The first round of the tournament does not start until tomorrow, but the event has already set a few records.

It will be the first time the men’s and women’s championships will be played on the same course in two consecutive weeks. Eleven-year-old Lucy Li is the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the Women’s Open. And the grueling Pinehurst No. 2 course has been restored to one that resembles the origins of golf.

Host Frank Stasio talks with United States Golf Association senior historian Michael Trostel about the 114th U.S. Open.