Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The U.S. Open Returns To Pinehurst

The Seventh Hole of Pinehurst No. 2 as seen in Pinehurst, N.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012.
John Mummert
/
USGA
The Seventh Hole of Pinehurst No. 2 as seen in Pinehurst, N.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012.

The U.S. Open is back in Pinehurst, North Carolina for the third time in the last 15 years.

The first round of the tournament does not start until tomorrow, but the event has already set a few records.

It will be the first time the men’s and women’s championships will be played on the same course in two consecutive weeks. Eleven-year-old Lucy Li is the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the Women’s Open. And the grueling Pinehurst No. 2 course has been restored to one that resembles the origins of golf.

Host Frank Stasio talks with United States Golf Association senior historian Michael Trostel about the 114th U.S. Open.

Tags

The State of ThingsUS OpenPinehurst
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio