The State of Things

The Future Of Community Newspapers

The advent of the internet forced many industries to adjust, and newspapers were no exception. To deal with new competition and the changing face of advertising, community papers are reaching across platforms. A new book, "Saving Community Journalism: The Path to Profitability" (The University of North Carolina Press/2014) seeks to assist local papers in that transition.

 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Penelope Muse Abernathy, Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
