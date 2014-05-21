Diary Secrets Revealed

For a teenager, a diary can be a safe haven. It is a place to share thoughts that one would never speak aloud. But The Diary Play: Four Teens Tell Their Story brings those intimate details to light. Based on the teenage journals of four women who are now adults, the play asks questions about self-censorship and the boundaries between adults and young people.

Diaries cover everything from the monumental to the mundane. From tests and papers to crushes and self-esteem, it's all in there.

Hi! What's up? Nothing here! I haven't written in a diary in so long it's unbelievable! I really missed it. I am fourteen years old now, and a freshman in high school. Tomorrow is exam day. English, Econ and Algebra. But I have another problem. Matt Whitley. -The Diary Play

This honesty of experience is what sparked director and co-producer Trey Morehouse's interest in diaries. He's also interested in the lack of communication and the fear of communication that they expose.

There's a lot of things said in a diary in terms of 'I wanted to say this, but I couldn't say this or I didn't feel comfortable saying this.' -Trey Morehouse

One of the writers told Morehouse that, as a teenager, her diary was more than an outlet; It was a companion.

Her diary was like a friend and she could imagine it was a friend who had gone through the same kinds of things she had gone through. -Trey Morehouse

Mouth of Babes theater company presents the world premiere of The Diary Play: Four Teens Tell Their Story on May 22nd at Burning Coal Theater in Raleigh. The show runs through May 25th.

Host Frank Stasio talks with director and co-producer Trey Morehouse. Actors Gretchen Struckmeyer, Elise Kimple and Emily Rose White perform live.