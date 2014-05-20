Bringing The World Home To You

Romare Bearden's Work Returns Home

Romare Bearden, Conversation, 1979, Lithograph, sheet 21.5 x 28.25 inches
Art © Bearden Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY
Romare Bearden, Out Chorus, 1979-1980, etching, aquatint, serigraph, sheet 25.75 x 21.25 inches
Art © Bearden Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY
Romare Bearden, The Family, 1975, aquatint, sheet 19.5 x 25.75 inches
Art © Bearden Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY

Romare Bearden is recognized as one of America's most important 20th century artists, known for his collages, paintings and prints depicting various aspects of African American life.

Although he spent most of his life in New York, Bearden was born in Charlotte, and his Southern roots are visible throughout his work. Greensboro's Greenhill gallery brings 87 of his pieces back to North Carolina in an exhibition through June 22.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the life and work of RomareBearden with Laura Way, executive director of Greenhill; Alison Fleming, associate professor of art history at Winston-Salem State University; and Belinda Tate, the director of Diggs Gallery at Winston-Salem State University.
 

