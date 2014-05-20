Good Versus Evil In the Blue Ridge Mountains

Beowulf is a classic tale that has been told and retold in many ways. But in 2006, a team in Greensboro designed a surprising twist on the age-old tale: a music-filled play set in Appalachia.

The show made its world premiere at the Triad Stage eight years ago, and it is now on stage again at Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem with a new cast, set and design. Host Frank Stasio talks with Preston Lane, writer and director of Brother Wolf and artistic director of Triad Stage. Musicians Laurelyn Dossett and Riley Baugus perform live.