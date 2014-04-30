Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Common Core Controversy Continues

The Common Core standards, a set of benchmarks for K-12 math and English courses, continue to make headlines. 

More than a dozen states are considering legislation to repeal Common Core, and now North Carolina may join the ranks. Last week, state lawmakers proposed a bill to eliminate the national standards and replace them with state-created benchmarks. The body is expected to vote on the measure in the short session next month. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC's education reporter Reema Khrais about the controversy.

Common Core, Education, NC Legislature, Race to the Top
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
