Common Core Controversy Continues

The Common Core standards, a set of benchmarks for K-12 math and English courses, continue to make headlines.

More than a dozen states are considering legislation to repeal Common Core, and now North Carolina may join the ranks. Last week, state lawmakers proposed a bill to eliminate the national standards and replace them with state-created benchmarks. The body is expected to vote on the measure in the short session next month. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC's education reporter Reema Khrais about the controversy.