A New Take On The Diary Of Anne Frank

While Anne Frank’s story is familiar to many, the production currently on stage at Raleigh’s Burning Coal Theatre is a bit different.

The play is directed by AbdelfattahAbusrour who grew up in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank marked by violence and oppression. Abusrour has since devoted his life to finding creative responses to such environments and runs a community center called Alrowwad that teaches creative expression as a form of non-violent resistance.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Abusrour and Samantha Rahn, the young actress who plays the part of Anne Frank, about how Abusrour's background shapes his approach to the production.

