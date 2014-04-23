Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A New Take On The Diary Of Anne Frank

Josh Martin as Peter van Daan and Samantha Rahn as Anne Frank
Burning Coal Theatre
Anna Grey Voelker as Margot Frank and Samantha Rahn as Anne Frank
Burning Coal Theatre
John Allore as Otto Frank and Erin Tito as Edith Frank
Burning Coal Theatre
Josh Martin as Peter van Daan
Burning Coal Theatre

While Anne Frank’s story is familiar to many, the production currently on stage at Raleigh’s Burning Coal Theatre is a bit different. 

The play is directed by AbdelfattahAbusrour who grew up in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank marked by violence and oppression. Abusrour has since devoted his life to finding creative responses to such environments and runs  a community center called Alrowwad that teaches creative expression as a form of non-violent resistance.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Abusrour and Samantha Rahn, the young actress who plays the part of Anne Frank, about how Abusrour's background shapes his approach to the production.

The State of ThingsBurning Coal TheatreHolocaustTheaterArtsRefugees
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
