Tax Day Spurs Conversations Around The State

While tax day can evoke feelings of anxiety and dread across the country, some North Carolina groups are using today’s deadline to start conversations about tax reform and filing issues in the state.

Governor Pat McCrory and critics hold separate conferences to discuss the effects of last year’s tax overhaul, and North Carolina's largest LGBT advocacy group holds a rally to challenge the new state tax policy regarding same-sex couples. Host Frank Stasio talks to Triangle Business Journal Reporter Jason deBruyn about what the tax changes mean for North Carolinians.