Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Tax Day Spurs Conversations Around The State

Tax Day Graphic

  

While tax day can evoke feelings of anxiety and dread across the country, some North Carolina groups are using today’s deadline to start conversations about tax reform and filing issues in the state.

Governor Pat McCrory and critics hold separate conferences to discuss the effects of last year’s tax overhaul, and North Carolina's largest LGBT advocacy group holds a rally to challenge the new state tax policy regarding same-sex couples. Host Frank Stasio talks to Triangle Business Journal Reporter Jason deBruyn about what the tax changes mean for North Carolinians.

Tags

The State of ThingsNC Tax LawsTax CodeNorth Carolina Tax LawsIncome Taxes
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio