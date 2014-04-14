Syrian Doctor In Cary Pushes For Free Syria

When Mazen Hamad talks with his brother over internet chat, he can see through the open window of his brother’s living room. On the screen, Mazen sees bombs raining down outside of his brother's apartment in his home country of Syria. Dr. Mazen Hamad narrowly escaped the Hama Massacre more than 30 years ago; today he supports the Syrian revolution from North Carolina.

Dr. Mazen Hamad is the president of Cary Healthcare Associates. Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Hamad about his life in Syria and his activism from abroad.

Syrian protest songwriter Ibrahim Qashoush wrote songs that pushed for the ousting of President Bashar Assad. In 2011, Qashoush was murdered, his vocal cords cut out and his body was thrown into the Orontes River.