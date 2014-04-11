Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Trip Down The Food Shoot With Mary Roach

Book cover for Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal

Mary Roach is a writer known for asking taboo and wacky questions about the human body, and she continues this pursuit in her latest book, "Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal."(W.W. Norton & Company/2013)

It is very difficult to burst a human stomach because the stomach will outsmart you - Mary Roach

The book takes readers on journey from an oral processing lab in the Netherlands to a Gut Microflora Party in Minnesota.Roach will talk about her work at The Carolina Theater in Durham this Sunday at 7 p.m. But first, Host Frank Stasio talks to Mary Roach about her exploration of the human digestive system.

Here's the trailer for the book:

http://youtu.be/hiIrq3OP4JA

The State of ThingsHuman BodyDigestive SystemCarolina TheaterScience
