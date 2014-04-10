Return From War

Military veterans face many challenges in combat zones and on battlefields. But what about the struggles they face when they return to civilian life?

Author and veteran Phil Klay composed a collection of short stories about the challenges of veterans returning from war called Redeployment (Penguin Books/2014). Marine veterans Matt Victoriano and Ryan Wetter found friendship when they returned from war as colleagues at Victoriano’s Intrepid Life Cafe and Spirits in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks with Klay, Victoriano and Wetter about their experiences.