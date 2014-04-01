Beers Of North Carolina

Since 1980, North Carolina's beer industry has grown from four breweries to nearly 100. The craft beer explosion has far-reaching effects in the local economy, community and agriculture. It has inspired a great deal of creativity, including the development of beer made from yeast that grows on wasps.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Daniel Bradford, publisher of All About Beer Magazine and producer of the World Beer Festival; Camden Watts, filmmaker of "Brewconomy"; and John Sheppard, professor of food, bioprocessing and nutrition sciences at North Carolina State University and the brewer of wasp yeast beer.