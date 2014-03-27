Political Leadership Under 40

Jane Kim was only 33 years old when she became the nation’s first Korean-American district supervisor, representing San Francisco’s 6 th District on the Board of Supervisors. Since her election in 2010, she has focused her work on homelessness, affordable housing and pedestrian safety. She speaks tonight at 5:30 pm at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy as part of the Connect2Politics speaker series, a program designed to promote engagement with politics among a younger audience. Host Frank Stasio talks with Supervisor Jane Kim.