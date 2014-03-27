Political Leadership Under 40
Jane Kim was only 33 years old when she became the nation’s first Korean-American district supervisor, representing San Francisco’s 6th District on the Board of Supervisors. Since her election in 2010, she has focused her work on homelessness, affordable housing and pedestrian safety. She speaks tonight at 5:30 pm at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy as part of the Connect2Politics speaker series, a program designed to promote engagement with politics among a younger audience.Host Frank Stasio talks with Supervisor Jane Kim.