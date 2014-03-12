Bringing The World Home To You

The Dixie Highway And How The South Was Built

Before the 20th century, Southern roads were little more than rubble and dirt. Traveling from county to county was difficult and state to state was near impossible. The Dixie Highway, constructed in 1915, shifted control and funding of road regulations from local government to state and federal authorities. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tammy Ingram, professor at The College of Charleston and author of Dixie Highway: Road Building and The Making of the Modern South 1900-1930 (UNC Press; 2014).

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
